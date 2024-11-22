Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and traded as high as $17.39. Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF shares last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 94,175 shares.
Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.23 million, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.13% of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
About Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF
The Global X Data Center And Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. DTCR was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is issued by Global X.
