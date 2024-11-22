Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 130,912 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 276% from the previous session’s volume of 34,833 shares.The stock last traded at $5.93 and had previously closed at $6.25.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Global Blue Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $126.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.42 million. Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 48.62% and a net margin of 7.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Global Blue Group by 1,640.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,061,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770,550 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 75,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 288,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

