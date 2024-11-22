Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter worth $652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 17.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 41.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 52.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 8.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $11.82 on Friday. Gladstone Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $427.77 million, a PE ratio of -45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.0467 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -215.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

