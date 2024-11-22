Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,290,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 491% from the previous session’s volume of 726,154 shares.The stock last traded at $48.89 and had previously closed at $48.91.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.85.

The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.23.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $891.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.85 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

