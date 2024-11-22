Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 752157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Atb Cap Markets cut Gear Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Gear Energy

Gear Energy Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$139.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 3.52.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$38.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.70 million. Gear Energy had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 5.36%. Analysts anticipate that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.1399549 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gear Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Insider Activity at Gear Energy

In other news, Director Scott Robinson purchased 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,978.20. 7.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gear Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.