FY2025 EPS Estimate for TJX Companies Increased by Analyst

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of TJX Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings per share of $4.17 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.11. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.30 EPS.
TJX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.35.
TJX Companies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $119.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $87.44 and a 1-year high of $122.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.14.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.
TJX Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.
Insider Transactions at TJX Companies
In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 818,212 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $82,983,000 after acquiring an additional 149,678 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $458,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,067,202 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $108,236,000 after buying an additional 136,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 43,107 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
