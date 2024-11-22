FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.07 and last traded at $31.07. 138,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.96.

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $639.93 million, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.76.

Institutional Trading of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUFQ. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 81.9% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,737,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

About FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs (BUFQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs. BUFQ was launched on Jun 15, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

