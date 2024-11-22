FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 160 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 159 ($2.00), with a volume of 1087706 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.50 ($1.84).

FRP Advisory Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 140.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of £382.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1,733.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Get FRP Advisory Group alerts:

FRP Advisory Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 0.65%. FRP Advisory Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Insider Activity

About FRP Advisory Group

In other FRP Advisory Group news, insider David Chubb sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.76), for a total transaction of £49,000 ($61,689.54). Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

FRP Advisory Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company’s services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Advisory Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP Advisory Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.