Foundry Partners LLC Grows Position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the third quarter worth $37,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 302,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 9.4% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cass Information Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ CASS opened at $44.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.03. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.99 and a 52-week high of $50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.08 million, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $50.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.99 million. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 11.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.70%.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

