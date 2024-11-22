Foundry Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 227,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Interface by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,298,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,184 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Interface by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,892,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,469,000 after buying an additional 31,224 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Interface by 10.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,507,000 after buying an additional 247,350 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Interface by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,563,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,951,000 after purchasing an additional 285,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Interface by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 698,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TILE stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $26.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Interface Announces Dividend

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. Interface had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $482,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,842.60. This represents a 12.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TILE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on Interface from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TILE

Interface Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.