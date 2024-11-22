Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRST. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the second quarter worth about $144,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Primis Financial by 55.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primis Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRST opened at $12.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $306.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.75. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $13.69.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter. Primis Financial had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 4.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens dropped their price target on Primis Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Primis Financial Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

