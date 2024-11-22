Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $4.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 763,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,404,580.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,657,264 shares in the company, valued at $6,729,365.76. This represents a 26.38 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 292,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 161,870 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 4.4% in the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 28.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 37,736 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops dermatology, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology products in the United States. The company markets dermatology products, such as Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne; Amzeeq for severe acne vulgaris; Zilxi, a topical foam; Exelderm cream and solution for topical use; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Luxamend; sulconazole nitrate cream and solution for tinea cruris and tinea corporis; and doxycycline hyclate tablet.

