FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 91,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 63,524 shares.The stock last traded at $75.42 and had previously closed at $75.40.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Auour Investments LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

