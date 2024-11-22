Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.35 and last traded at $40.19, with a volume of 2693585 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Flex from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Flex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.12.

In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $509,044.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,535.97. This trade represents a 19.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $284,110.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 240,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,494,237.02. This represents a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,655 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Flex during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

