First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.78 and last traded at $63.72, with a volume of 735607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.08.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.29.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1912 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

