First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 116,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 69,938 shares.The stock last traded at $48.99 and had previously closed at $48.95.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.72.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
