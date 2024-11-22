First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 116,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 69,938 shares.The stock last traded at $48.99 and had previously closed at $48.95.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.72.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 561.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,109,000 after buying an additional 159,987 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 585.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 145,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 124,671 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 172,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 112,110 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 881.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 96,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth $4,024,000.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

