First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.61. 473,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,990. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.70. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $51.49.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

