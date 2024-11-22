First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FTHY)

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.6% per year over the last three years.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Price Performance
NYSE:FTHY traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 88,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,195. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $15.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.57.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.