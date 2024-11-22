First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.56 and last traded at $34.36, with a volume of 71552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 22,050 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $745,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 613,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,720,042.20. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 6,500 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $222,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 958,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,768,707.80. The trade was a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,272. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

