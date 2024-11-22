First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APUE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APUE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000.

ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.01. ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $36.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.07.

About ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF

The ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (APUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Large Cap index. The fund blends an active and passive management approach to build its portfolio. The fund aims to optimize costs, tracking and potentially produce higher returns by shifting exposure between active and passive investments in the broad US equity market APUE was launched on May 3, 2023 and is managed by Envestnet.

