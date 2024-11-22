First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 549,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,449,000 after buying an additional 37,631 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 61.1% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $105.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.26. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.53 and a 52-week high of $106.30.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

