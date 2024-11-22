First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 280 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SAP by 3.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 631,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,473,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 197,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,934,000 after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the third quarter worth $40,573,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $235.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.71. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $148.38 and a 12-month high of $243.01. The firm has a market cap of $289.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.15%. SAP’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAP. Barclays upped their price objective on SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.33.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

