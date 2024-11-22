First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 725.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DE. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.69.

Deere & Company Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $436.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $405.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.18. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $442.05. The stock has a market cap of $119.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.65. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

