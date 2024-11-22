First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 357 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 463,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,437,000 after purchasing an additional 78,937 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITOT stock opened at $131.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.62. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $99.50 and a 52 week high of $132.34.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.