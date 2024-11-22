First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 265 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $137.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.61, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.71. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.37 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.95 and a 200 day moving average of $154.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $513,150,048.94. This trade represents a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Edward Jones began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

