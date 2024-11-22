First County Bank CT Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First County Bank CT trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,416 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 169.2% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 107.5% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $23.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.