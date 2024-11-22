First County Bank CT Purchases 559 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

First County Bank CT lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 208.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,450.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Saturday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.55.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 2.4 %

TE Connectivity stock opened at $150.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.83 and a 200-day moving average of $149.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.08. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $128.52 and a one year high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.95. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

