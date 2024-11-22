First County Bank CT Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

First County Bank CT cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 993.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $200.00 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $146.40 and a 1-year high of $201.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

