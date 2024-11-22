First County Bank CT Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First County Bank CT grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,805 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 775,559 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,847,000 after buying an additional 288,775 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 264,647 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 51,924 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,658,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,261,000 after purchasing an additional 162,544 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 635,667 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,830,000 after purchasing an additional 92,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,957.20. The trade was a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. This trade represents a 6.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,858 shares of company stock worth $19,661,157 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.94.

CSCO stock opened at $57.59 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.67%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

