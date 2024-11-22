First County Bank CT Has $489,000 Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

First County Bank CT trimmed its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,050 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Amcor were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,749,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,986 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at about $747,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amcor by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,604,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,946,000 after buying an additional 2,086,698 shares during the period. Finally, Perbak Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Amcor in the first quarter worth approximately $6,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMCR opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $11.48.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.1275 dividend. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amcor from $10.50 to $10.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

