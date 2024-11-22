First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Director William Kent Lorenz Sells 1,000 Shares

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) Director William Kent Lorenz sold 1,000 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,709. This represents a 10.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FBIZ traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.25. 23,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,481. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.86. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The firm has a market cap of $417.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $66.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 73.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBIZ. StockNews.com upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

