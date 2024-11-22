Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Stock Price Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $6.97. 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 16,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Stories

