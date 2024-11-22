Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) Shares Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.81 and last traded at $46.82. 36,207 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 27,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.90.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.10.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCOR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

