Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Ronald W. Kisling Sells 16,102 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 16,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $100,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 542,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,387.50. The trade was a 2.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.24. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 27,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Fastly by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fastly from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Fastly from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fastly from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.94.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

