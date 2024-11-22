Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Trading 0.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.91. 249,411 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 291,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $203.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 1.5% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 280,449 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 40.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 69,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Featured Articles

