Evercore ISI Issues Positive Forecast for Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Price

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.06.

ROST traded up $4.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.87. 2,827,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. Ross Stores has a one year low of $127.53 and a one year high of $163.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $7,524,868.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,853 shares in the company, valued at $48,003,532.29. This trade represents a 13.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 8,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $1,302,084.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,038,546.36. This trade represents a 7.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,138 shares of company stock worth $11,093,051 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 154.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 14.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,927 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 464,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $68,106,000 after purchasing an additional 270,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 216.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 72,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 49,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

