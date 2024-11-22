Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $191.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.23.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

Snowflake Trading Up 0.3 %

SNOW traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,272,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,723,001. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.19. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The stock has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $222,602.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,156,469.80. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,811,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 706,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,354,801.35. This trade represents a 2.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,538 shares of company stock worth $7,061,544. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 155.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.