ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $130.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $138.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESAB. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up from $138.00) on shares of ESAB in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ESAB from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI cut ESAB from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on ESAB from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.14.

Shares of NYSE ESAB opened at $125.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.10. ESAB has a 52-week low of $76.08 and a 52-week high of $135.97.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $673.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.50 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ESAB will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. ESAB’s payout ratio is 7.49%.

In related news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 4,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $531,877.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 59,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total value of $7,269,395.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,789.92. This represents a 52.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,418 shares of company stock worth $8,431,773 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ESAB by 11.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,424,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,316,000 after purchasing an additional 653,377 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 432,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,827,000 after buying an additional 29,453 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of ESAB by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 64,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after buying an additional 19,721 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ESAB by 8.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

