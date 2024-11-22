Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $2.72. Enel Chile shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 19,952 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Enel Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.90 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Enel Chile

Enel Chile Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enel Chile

The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the third quarter worth about $453,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 644.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 180,509 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enel Chile during the third quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Enel Chile by 100.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 214,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 107,316 shares during the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enel Chile

(Get Free Report)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.