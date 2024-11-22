Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.84 and last traded at $29.78, with a volume of 823754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is -11.71%.

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 149,280 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $4,194,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,458,040.70. The trade was a 7.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 225,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,372,925 over the last ninety days. 63.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at $75,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the first quarter valued at $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at $130,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 67.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at $226,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

