Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley Institutional Investment Advisors LLC

Morgan Stanley Institutional Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,431,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 208,985 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up about 76.9% of Morgan Stanley Institutional Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Morgan Stanley Institutional Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $342,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Enbridge by 56.7% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $43.46 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.62. The stock has a market cap of $94.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

