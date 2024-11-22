Edgewood Management LLC Has $2 Billion Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Edgewood Management LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,255,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,858 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 5.4% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,998,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.94.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $748.91 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $561.65 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.96, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $868.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $869.14.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.22%.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,522.40. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

