Edgewood Management LLC Has $1.58 Billion Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Edgewood Management LLC cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,542,828 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 266,213 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 4.3% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,579,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 68,404.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,768,000 after purchasing an additional 483,621 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,982,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,616,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,062,578,000 after acquiring an additional 238,486 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 21.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 964,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $633,766,000 after acquiring an additional 169,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,513,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $737.06.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $679.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $635.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $631.23. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $557.29 and a 1-year high of $714.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $190.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.01, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total transaction of $1,941,811.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total transaction of $19,372,935.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,427,129.68. This trade represents a 36.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

