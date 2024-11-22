Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Trading 0.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $375.31 and last traded at $373.69. 358,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,096,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $370.95.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.83.

Eaton Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $148.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $341.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total transaction of $22,224,561.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 506,360 shares in the company, valued at $182,780,769.20. This represents a 10.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory R. Page sold 4,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total value of $1,341,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,241,796.60. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,705 shares of company stock valued at $24,516,346. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $599,000. Interval Partners LP grew its stake in Eaton by 82.7% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 151,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,571,000 after acquiring an additional 68,693 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 285.5% during the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

