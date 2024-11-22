Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $8,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1,104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 933,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,560,000 after purchasing an additional 856,432 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 201.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 924,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,572,000 after buying an additional 617,889 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 318.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 701,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,516,000 after buying an additional 534,081 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 57.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 935,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,755,000 after acquiring an additional 340,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 852,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,524,000 after acquiring an additional 218,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $321,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,430. The trade was a 19.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 2.3 %

EMN stock opened at $103.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $80.71 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

