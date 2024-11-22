Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,102,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,321 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $109,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. This trade represents a 80.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $141.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 94.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $145.67.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on VRT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

