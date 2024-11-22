Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 44,693 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,388,151 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 44,693 shares during the quarter. Best Buy accounts for 0.8% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $143,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 7,829.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 21,217 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $849,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 119,723 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 66,943 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $86.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.51. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.38 and a twelve month high of $103.71.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 64.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBY. StockNews.com cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Best Buy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

See Also

