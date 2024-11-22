E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 74294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

E3 Lithium Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 31.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get E3 Lithium alerts:

E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that E3 Lithium Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for E3 Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E3 Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.