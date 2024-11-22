Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Trading Down 12.7 %

Shares of Dynatronics stock opened at $0.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $798,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.