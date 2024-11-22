DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Insider Sells $1,356,440.40 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) insider Keith Yandell sold 7,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $1,356,440.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,115,085.58. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Keith Yandell also recently made the following trade(s):

DoorDash Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of DASH stock traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.24. 3,231,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,800,685. The company has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of -385.88, a PEG ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.56 and a 52 week high of $178.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.46.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 11,416.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,115 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 13.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,584,000 after buying an additional 1,645,186 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,847,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,567 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 595.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 891,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,830,000 after buying an additional 763,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 216.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,082,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,486,000 after purchasing an additional 739,961 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on DoorDash from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.03.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

